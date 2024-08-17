Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Position Lessened by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,429 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 658,054 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,243,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 632,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 614,528 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 65,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 475,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 99,901 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJQ stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $23.37. 78,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,156. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

