Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSJR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 49,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $22.54.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
