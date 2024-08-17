Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 49,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $22.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

