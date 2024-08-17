Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJRGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 49,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $22.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.