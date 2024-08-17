Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1434 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Invesco High Yield Select ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS HIYS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.77. 200 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42.
About Invesco High Yield Select ETF
