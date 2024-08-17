Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Down 14.0% in July

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on IVR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. 1,650,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,356. The firm has a market cap of $422.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.90. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $68.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 62.02% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.48%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

