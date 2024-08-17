Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

