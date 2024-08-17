Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Price Performance

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

