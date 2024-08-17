Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Plans Dividend of $0.02 (BATS:IVRA)

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Stock Performance
BATS:IVRA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.37. 1,478 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.88.
About Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.