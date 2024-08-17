Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on August 23rd

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1742 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.
Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of PBP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. 5,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $22.80.
Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile
