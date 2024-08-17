Investors Purchase High Volume of BP Put Options (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 46,647 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 114% compared to the average volume of 21,791 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth about $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in BP by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 388,931 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of BP by 26.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 629,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 132,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 59,379 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of BP by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 431,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upgraded shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

NYSE BP opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. BP has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. BP’s payout ratio is 59.56%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

