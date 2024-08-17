Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

Invitae stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80,103.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Get Invitae alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43,717 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth $526,000. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.