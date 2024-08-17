IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.13

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $436.47 million and $5.74 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000720 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000866 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.
IOTA Profile
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,382,607,068 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
