IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.13

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $436.47 million and $5.74 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000866 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,382,607,068 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

