iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Position Increased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $118.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,257. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.56. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.73.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3154 dividend. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.