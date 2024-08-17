iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.78 and last traded at $32.84. Approximately 19,859,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 31,512,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 4.7 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile
The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides daily inverse (-1x) exposure to the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK). IBIT was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Defiance.
