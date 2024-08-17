iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $557.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,183,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,250. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The stock has a market cap of $481.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

