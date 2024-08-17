iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.65 and last traded at $27.65. Approximately 745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $12.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1007 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.