iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.92

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 346945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FALN. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,740,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 174,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 92,803 shares during the period.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

