iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.92

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 346945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
