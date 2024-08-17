iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS) Shares Up 1.4%

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:IVRS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.66 and last traded at $32.66. 83 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 million, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.32.

About iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF (IVRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of equity securities from around the world that are expected to contribute to the metaverse. IVRS was launched on Feb 14, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.