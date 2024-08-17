iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 634,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,436 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 250,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 62,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDW traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 191,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,995. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

