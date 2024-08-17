iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,623,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWM traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $212.60. 30,427,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,672,992. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.