iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,030 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $18,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.22. 172,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,972. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.54 and a 12-month high of $322.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.98 and a 200 day moving average of $299.09. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

