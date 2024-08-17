iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,147. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day moving average is $86.44.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
