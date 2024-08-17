iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 239,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $92.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,147. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

