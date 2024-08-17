Itaconix (LON:ITX) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Itaconix plc (LON:ITX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 155 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 154 ($1.97). 7,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 14,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.50 ($1.93).

Itaconix Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Itaconix Company Profile

Itaconix plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of bio-based polymers for personal care, home care, and industrial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers cleaning products, including Itaconix DSP 2K, Itaconix TSI 122, Itaconix TSI 322, Itaconix ONZ 100, Itaconix ONZ 400, and Itaconix ONZ 075; hygiene products, such as ZINADOR (Croda), VELAFRESH ZP20/30, and VELAFRESH SAP80; and beauty products comprising Amaze SP (Nouryon), VELASOFT NE 100, and VELASOFT BR 300.

