James C. Webster Sells 6,000 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) VP James C. Webster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,302.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dril-Quip Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DRQ opened at $15.22 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $523.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $120.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRQ shares. StockNews.com raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dril-Quip

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,105,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 408,076 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,559,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after acquiring an additional 353,053 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,116,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after acquiring an additional 144,916 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,360,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,301,000 after acquiring an additional 121,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 21.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 543,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

See Also

