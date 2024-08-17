Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) & Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Critical Analysis

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) and Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Alvotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$64.46 million ($5.63) -3.21 Alvotech $112.42 million 3.61 -$551.73 million ($2.08) -6.24

Jasper Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alvotech. Alvotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jasper Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jasper Therapeutics N/A -64.58% -56.15% Alvotech -633.61% N/A -80.37%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and Alvotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvotech has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jasper Therapeutics and Alvotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00 Alvotech 0 1 1 0 2.50

Jasper Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $73.43, suggesting a potential upside of 306.13%. Alvotech has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.94%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than Alvotech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Alvotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jasper Therapeutics beats Alvotech on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation. In addition, it is also developing stem cell transplants for rare diseases such as sickle cell disease, fanconi anemia, chronic granulomatous diseases, and GATA2 MDS, and severe combined immunodeficiency. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass. In addition, it offers AVT05, a biosimilar to Simponi and Simponi Aria, which is in early phase development to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other indications; AVT16, a biosimilar to an Entyvio product; AVT23, a biosimilar to Xolair, which is in late-stage development to treat nasal polyps; and AVT33, a biosimilar to an Keytruda product. Alvotech was founded in 2013 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

