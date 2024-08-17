JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,300 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 778,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.6 days.

JDE Peet’s Stock Performance

JDE Peet’s stock remained flat at $22.91 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40. JDE Peet’s has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.01.

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products worldwide. It operates through LARMEA, APAC, Europe, and Peet's segments. The company sells its products under the L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick, and Moccona brand names.

