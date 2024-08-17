JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,300 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 778,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.6 days.
JDE Peet’s Stock Performance
JDE Peet’s stock remained flat at $22.91 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40. JDE Peet’s has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.01.
About JDE Peet’s
