Jefferies Financial Group Raises Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$81.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SLF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.10.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$71.64 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$61.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 56.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.04. The company has a market cap of C$41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total transaction of C$1,142,323.80. In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total transaction of C$1,142,323.80. Also, Director Kevin Strain bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

