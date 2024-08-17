Jito One Day Trading Volume Reaches $29.43 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Jito has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jito has a market cap of $273.03 million and approximately $29.43 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jito token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00003987 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jito alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Jito

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 124,664,964.4 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.3558899 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $41,419,684.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.