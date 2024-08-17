JMP Securities Cuts AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target to $66.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.12. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $90.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,520,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

