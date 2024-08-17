John B. Wood Buys 158,644 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) CEO John B. Wood bought 158,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $379,159.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,350.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $2.82 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Telos from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Telos from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.30.

Institutional Trading of Telos

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Telos by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 72,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telos by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

