Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,012,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,345. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $383.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

