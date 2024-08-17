JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $405.05

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 405.05 ($5.17) and traded as high as GBX 440.04 ($5.62). JPMorgan US Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 438 ($5.59), with a volume of 104,445 shares traded.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £274.71 million, a PE ratio of 2,433.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 407.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 400.42.

About JPMorgan US Smaller Companies

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.