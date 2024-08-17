Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 202,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,767.0 days.

Kakaku.com Price Performance

KKKUF remained flat at $13.75 during midday trading on Friday. Kakaku.com has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21.

Kakaku.com Company Profile

Kakaku.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates Kakaku.com, that provides prices, specifications, and user reviews, on various products and services, such as computers, home appliances, smartphones, interiors, fashion, internet providers, and insurances; and Tabelog.com, a restaurant discovery and reservation site.

