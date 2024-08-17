Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KMPR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.43. Kemper has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $65.93.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kemper will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -65.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,441,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,827,000 after buying an additional 83,618 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,820,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after buying an additional 158,830 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 791,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,988,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Kemper by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 741,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

