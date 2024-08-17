Kenmare Resources’ (KMR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.36) target price on the stock.

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

Shares of KMR stock opened at GBX 351 ($4.48) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 327.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 326.74. Kenmare Resources has a one year low of GBX 291 ($3.72) and a one year high of GBX 445.50 ($5.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of £313.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Kenmare Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,166.67%.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Further Reading

