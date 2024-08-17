Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

KMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.83.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $543.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,275.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,977,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,175,000 after purchasing an additional 67,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,683,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,248,000 after buying an additional 100,905 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,240,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,371,000 after buying an additional 305,542 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 1.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,298,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,640,000 after buying an additional 50,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 1.0% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,051,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,292,000 after acquiring an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

