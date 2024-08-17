Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.2 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,996,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,112,044. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.