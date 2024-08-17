Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 447.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $621,993,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $395,789,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,299,000 after buying an additional 2,462,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $303,444,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $250,097,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.30. 1,901,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,116. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.24 and its 200-day moving average is $145.71.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

