Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.1 days.

Kinaxis Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of KXSCF stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.47. 1,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.66. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $125.44.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

