Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 8,340,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Knightscope Price Performance

NASDAQ:KSCP remained flat at $0.22 during trading hours on Friday. 4,312,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,829. Knightscope has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knightscope

About Knightscope

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knightscope stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Knightscope, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSCP Free Report ) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Knightscope worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.