KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

KULR Technology Group Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN KULR opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.32. KULR Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.92.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1,667.70% and a negative net margin of 225.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that KULR Technology Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other KULR Technology Group news, COO Terry Keith Cochran sold 150,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $46,551.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 349,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,448.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KULR Technology Group stock. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of KULR Technology Group worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

