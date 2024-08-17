Lakewood Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Lennar makes up approximately 1.0% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LEN traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $171.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $182.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.09.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Lennar

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.