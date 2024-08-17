Lakewood Asset Management LLC Purchases 624 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,873. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

