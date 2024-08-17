Lakewood Asset Management LLC Sells 106 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 1.6% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco increased its stake in shares of RTX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in RTX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in RTX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,251,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,247. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $118.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $156.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

