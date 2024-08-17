Lakewood Asset Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for approximately 3.4% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total value of $2,935,099.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $18,702,605. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.79.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $547.71. The company had a trading volume of 877,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $588.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.35. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $404.72 and a one year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

