Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Largo in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Shares of TSE LGO opened at C$2.39 on Thursday. Largo has a twelve month low of C$1.89 and a twelve month high of C$4.98. The company has a market cap of C$153.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92.

Largo ( TSE:LGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$39.08 million during the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

