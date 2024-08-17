Leede Financial Weighs in on Extendicare Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leede Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Extendicare in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Extendicare’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.
Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of C$348.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$360.20 million.
Extendicare Stock Performance
TSE EXE opened at C$8.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.69. The stock has a market cap of C$682.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.26. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$8.40.
Extendicare Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 117.07%.
About Extendicare
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.
