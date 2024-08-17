Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.78.

LEGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $56.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 0.11. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $72.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.49. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 154.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Legend Biotech by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,776,000 after purchasing an additional 962,381 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,861,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,839,000 after buying an additional 596,390 shares during the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,601,000. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,646,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.1% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,239,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,629,000 after acquiring an additional 463,527 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

