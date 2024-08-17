Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Shares Down 12.3%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 35,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 16,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Legend Power Systems Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.
Legend Power Systems Company Profile
Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
