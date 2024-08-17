Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.19 and last traded at $21.19. 30,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 128,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.
Legrand Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65.
Legrand Company Profile
Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.
Further Reading
